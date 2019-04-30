* × Change Settings

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
Pokémon Detective Pikachu poster
Contains mild fantasy threat. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 3 cinemas on Friday 3rd May 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 200 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.detectivepikachumovie.co.uk

Directed by:

Rob Letterman

Written by:

Nicole Perlman, Satoshi Tajiri, Haruka Utsui, Atsuko Nishida, Tomokazu Ohara, Rob Letterman, Junichi Masuda, Ken Sugimori, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit and Derek Connolly

Produced by:

Greg Baxter, Cale Boyter, Cliff Lanning, Ali Mendes and Mary Parent

Starring:

Kathryn Newton, Ryan Reynolds, Suki Waterhouse, Bill Nighy, Justice Smith, Ken Watanabe and Rita Ora

Genres:

Animation, Family, Fantasy, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Feature film based on the popular Nintendo game, Pokemon.

Reviews

Pokémon Detective Pikachu Cast

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rosie ProjectThe Croods 2Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pokémon Detective PikachuSometimes Always NeverStarDog and TurboCat

Justice Smith

Justice Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Ken Watanabe

Ken Watanabe headshot

Date of Birth:

21 October 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the MonstersPokémon Detective PikachuBel Canto

Rita Ora

Rita Ora headshot

Date of Birth:

26 November 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:33 30th April 2019