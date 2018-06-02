Exploring the pre-fame years of the celebrated American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, and how New York City, its people, and tectonically shifting arts culture of the late 1970s and '80s shaped his vision.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
22 January 1953
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat