Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sara Driver

Produced by:

Sara Driver and Rachel Dengiz

Starring:

Fab 5 Freddy, Patricia Field, Coleen Fitzgibbon, Michael Holman and Jim Jarmusch

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Exploring the pre-fame years of the celebrated American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, and how New York City, its people, and tectonically shifting arts culture of the late 1970s and '80s shaped his vision.

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat Cast

