Dragonfly Eyes Qing ting zhi yan

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 24th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new Dragonfly Eyes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Bing Xu

Written by:

Yongming Zhai and Hanyi Zhang

Produced by:

Matthieu Laclau, Bing Xu and Yongming Zhai

Genres:

Documentary, Mystery

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Each of us is captured on surveillance cameras, on average, 300 times a day. These all-seeing 'eyes' observe a young woman named Qing Ting (her name means 'Dragonfly') as she leaves the Buddhist temple where she has been training to be a nun and returns to the secular world, taking a job in a highly mechanized dairy farm. Ke Fan, a technician working on the farm, falls in love with her and breaks the law in an attempt to please her. On his release from jail Ke Fan looks for Qing Ting again, without success - until he comes to think that she has reinvented herself as the online celebrity Xiao Xiao. But Xiao Xiao slips from her pedestal, and Ke Fan resolves to reinvent himself as Qing Ting.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:09 24th April 2018