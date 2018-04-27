* × Change Settings

Pensioners United

Unrated

East End Film Festival Release Date

Friday 27th April 2018
new Pensioners United poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released
Trailer on

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Phil Maxwell

Starring:

Harry Leslie Smith and Tony Benn

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A potent account of a passionate group of pensioners who unite together to fight for a better life for themselves and those who will follow them.

Reviews

Pensioners United Cast

Harry Leslie Smith

Harry Leslie Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pensioners United

Tony Benn

Tony Benn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pensioners United

Last update was at 06:49 27th April 2018