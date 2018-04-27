* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Delinquent Season

8.7 / 33 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new The Delinquent Season poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 5 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd May 2018.

Produced by:

Ruth Coady, Mary McCarthy and Alan Moloney

Starring:

Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, Eva Birthistle, Catherine Walker, Nathan O'Toole and Lara McDonnell

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two couples appear to live in marital bliss until cracks begin to appear in both seemingly steady marriages. The film asks the question 'How well do any of us really know each other' and explores the ideas of love, lust, and family relationships.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when The Delinquent Season is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Delinquent Season.

The Delinquent Season Cast

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Delinquent Season

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

21 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Delinquent Season

Eva Birthistle

Eva Birthistle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Delinquent Season

Catherine Walker

Catherine Walker headshot

Date of Birth:

1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Delinquent Season

Nathan O'Toole

Nathan O'Toole headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Delinquent Season

Lara McDonnell

Lara McDonnell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Artemis FowlThe Delinquent Season

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:49 27th April 2018