Movie Synopsis:

340 million years ago, in the O Courel mountain range, two continental plates collided, and Galicia was born. But today this breath-taking natural landscape, and its unique cultural and geological heritage, is under threat from neglect, emigration, opencast mining and the plundering of the forest. Shot over the course of one year, Tempo begins with the birth of a baby - the first in the district for 30 years, as local settlements have declined. Cherishing both the epic scenery and traditional activities such as chorizo making and basket weaving, this is a beautiful ode to Galicia and a call to arms to better protect our planet.