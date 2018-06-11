* × Change Settings

Animal World Dongwu shijie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
Animal World poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Han Yan

Written by:

Nobuyuki Fukumoto and Han Yan

Starring:

Yi Feng Li, Dongyu Zhou, Michael Douglas, Alberto Lancellotti and Archibald C McColl

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Comedy

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Animal World Cast

Yi Feng Li

Yi Feng Li headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal World

Dongyu Zhou

Dongyu Zhou headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal World

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the WaspAnimal World

Alberto Lancellotti

Alberto Lancellotti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal World

Archibald C McColl

Archibald C McColl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal World

Recommendations

