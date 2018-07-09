* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Vertigo

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
?
Vertigo poster
Contains mild threat and references to suicide. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 13th July 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 12th August 2018.

Directed by:

Alfred Hitchcock

Written by:

Alec Coppel, Samuel A. Taylor, Pierre Boileau, Thomas Narcejac and Maxwell Anderson

Starring:

James Stewart, Kim Novak, Barbara Bel Geddes, Tom Helmore, Henry Jones and Raymond Bailey

Genres:

Mystery, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

John "Scottie" Ferguson is a retired San Francisco police detective who suffers from acrophobia and Madeleine is the lady who leads him to high places. A wealthy shipbuilder who is an acquaintance from college days approaches Scottie and asks him to follow his beautiful wife, Madeleine. He fears she is going insane, maybe even contemplating suicide, he believes she is possessed by a dead ancestor. Scottie is skeptical, but agrees after he sees the beautiful Madeleine.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Vertigo is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Vertigo.

Vertigo Cast

James Stewart

James Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vertigo

Kim Novak

Kim Novak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vertigo

Barbara Bel Geddes

Barbara Bel Geddes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vertigo

Tom Helmore

Tom Helmore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vertigo

Henry Jones

Henry Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vertigo

Raymond Bailey

Raymond Bailey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vertigo

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:26 9th July 2018