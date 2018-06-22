* × Change Settings

Uncle Drew

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
Uncle Drew poster
Contains moderate sex references and bleeped strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Charles Stone III

Written by:

Jay Longino

Produced by:

Jay Longino, Jason Brown and Adam Harter

Starring:

Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Shaquille O'Neal, Erica Ash, J.B. Smoove and LilRel Howery

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival. Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew's old basketball squad and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

Reviews

Uncle Drew Cast

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncle DrewThe Lego Movie 2: The Second PartNight School

Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncle Drew

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

7' 1" (2.16 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncle Drew

Erica Ash

Erica Ash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncle Drew

J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove headshot

Date of Birth:

16 December 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncle Drew

LilRel Howery

LilRel Howery headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Uncle Drew

