Carry on Jatta 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
?
new Carry on Jatta 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Smeep Kang

Written by:

Naresh Kathuria, Shreya Srivastava and Vaibhav Suman

Starring:

Sonam Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Gippy Grewal

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Carry on Jatta 2 Cast

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Carry on Jatta 2

Jaswinder Bhalla

Jaswinder Bhalla headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Carry on Jatta 2

Binnu Dhillon

Binnu Dhillon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Carry on Jatta 2

Gurpreet Ghuggi

Gurpreet Ghuggi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Carry on Jatta 2Daana Paani

Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Carry on Jatta 2

