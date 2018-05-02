From the Streets To the Stage: The Journey of Fredrick Davis

Movie Synopsis:

Frederick Davis is a ballet dancer who has overcome tremendous odds to achieve his dreams of dancing on stages around the world.



From his early childhood on the streets, Frederick now dances as a company member with the historic Dance Theatre of Harlem in New York. For Fred dance is not only a passion but a safe space where he felt supported in his creativity and talent.



Through intimate conversations with Fredrick Davis, as well as with the teachers, family and friends who helped shape his career, the film follows Fred from New York to New Jersey, North Carolina to Virginia, and finally to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he spent his childhood and discovered a life-changing love for dance.