* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Vibrations: Kuwait To Jamaica

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 3rd May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new Vibrations: Kuwait To Jamaica poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 3rd May 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Zahed Sultan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The film traces the steps of Zahed Sultan, Kuwaiti multimedia artist and social entrepreneur, who's grassroots approach to work in social causes and music are the inspiration for a recording project that takes him to uncharted territory - Jamaica. The film reveals Zahed's approach to re-imagining the folk music traditions of Kuwait and his journey to discover the roots of Jamaica's musical and societal heritage - with a cast of characters he meets along the way who help him realize the unlikely bridges that exist between two seemingly disparate cultures - ties that remind us of our shared struggles as people and our ability to empower ourselves in a rapidly changing world.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Vibrations: Kuwait To Jamaica is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Vibrations: Kuwait To Jamaica.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:30 2nd May 2018