Vibrations: Kuwait To Jamaica

Movie Synopsis:

The film traces the steps of Zahed Sultan, Kuwaiti multimedia artist and social entrepreneur, who's grassroots approach to work in social causes and music are the inspiration for a recording project that takes him to uncharted territory - Jamaica. The film reveals Zahed's approach to re-imagining the folk music traditions of Kuwait and his journey to discover the roots of Jamaica's musical and societal heritage - with a cast of characters he meets along the way who help him realize the unlikely bridges that exist between two seemingly disparate cultures - ties that remind us of our shared struggles as people and our ability to empower ourselves in a rapidly changing world.