Images of Apartheid: Filmmaking on the Fringe in the Old South Africa

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018
new Images of Apartheid: Filmmaking on the Fringe in the Old South Africa poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
At Derby Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Calum Waddell

Produced by:

Naomi Holwill

Genres:

Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

New historical documentary on the largely unknown period of South African B-movies, and the later cinematic identity of the nation, that was established under the apartheid regime.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:30 2nd May 2018