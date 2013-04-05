* × Change Settings

Leon Must Die Leon muss sterben

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018
Directed by:

Lars Henriks

Written by:

Lars Henriks

Produced by:

Nisan Arikan, Anna Kolowski, Oscar Pavlo and David Waller

Starring:

Nisan Arikan, Philip Spreen, Alexander F. Obe, Ebba Ekholm, Viktoria Steiber and Christoph Hars

Genres:

Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Leon is in his mid-twenties and terminally ill. He invents a technology that allows him to computerize his mind and live forever. This technology will be the downfall of mankind, so freedom fighter Aqua travels back from the future to kill him. The to fall in love and turbulent events follow.

Nisan Arikan

Philip Spreen

Alexander F. Obe

Ebba Ekholm

Viktoria Steiber

Christoph Hars

