Alifu, the Prince/ss

Movie Synopsis:

Alifu, a 25 year-old Paiwan boy, works as a hair-dresser in Taipei. Alifu struggles between his dream of getting a sex change operation and inheriting as the chief of the Paiwan tribe. His lesbian roommate/co-worker, Pei-Zhen, is also his best friend. Sherry, a transgender man, is the owner of a drag queen bar. For years, she's been in love with the plumber, Wu. Even though Sherry has been selflessly treating Wu with kindness, Wu only sees him as his buddy. Chris, a government worker, lives a dull life. A one-time gig as a drag queen in the bar unexpectedly became his only way to relief stress. He has been performing there ever since. Chris is keeping this gig a secret from his girlfriend, Angie, who works as a piano instructor. Between the different race, gender, and problems, the only common ground is - love.