Alifu, the Prince/ss

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 6th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
new Alifu, the Prince/ss poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Yu-Lin Wang

Written by:

Hui-Ling Chen, Hua-Chien Hsu, Juliana Hsu, Bai Rong Hua and Yu-Lin Wang

Produced by:

Chi-Kang Liu and Gene Yao

Starring:

Utjung Tjakivalid, Yi-lan Chao, Pong Fong Wu, Bamboo Chu-Sheng Chen, Jen-Shuo Cheng and Angie Wang

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alifu, a 25 year-old Paiwan boy, works as a hair-dresser in Taipei. Alifu struggles between his dream of getting a sex change operation and inheriting as the chief of the Paiwan tribe. His lesbian roommate/co-worker, Pei-Zhen, is also his best friend. Sherry, a transgender man, is the owner of a drag queen bar. For years, she's been in love with the plumber, Wu. Even though Sherry has been selflessly treating Wu with kindness, Wu only sees him as his buddy. Chris, a government worker, lives a dull life. A one-time gig as a drag queen in the bar unexpectedly became his only way to relief stress. He has been performing there ever since. Chris is keeping this gig a secret from his girlfriend, Angie, who works as a piano instructor. Between the different race, gender, and problems, the only common ground is - love.

Reviews

Alifu, the Prince/ss Cast

Last update was at 10:21 5th May 2018