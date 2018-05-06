* × Change Settings

Precognition

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th May 2018
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Luke Tedder

Written by:

Luke Tedder

Produced by:

Shane Keen, Ben Probert, Helen Rogers, Gordon Sutton and Luke Tedder

Starring:

Adam J. Bernard, Vanessa Russell, Jessica Andrews, Gareth Lawrence, Ben Probert and Philip Ridout

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Precognition is a feature length science fiction drama which depicts a future where computer technology has been integrated into the human brain which has changed the way we live our lives forever. On the surface it appears that this new technology has improved the world, eradicating poverty and allowing most to live to their fullest potential. Of course all is not as it seems as the lines between simulated fantasy and the real world have blended making it impossible to tell where the illusion ends.

