Movie Synopsis:

Precognition is a feature length science fiction drama which depicts a future where computer technology has been integrated into the human brain which has changed the way we live our lives forever. On the surface it appears that this new technology has improved the world, eradicating poverty and allowing most to live to their fullest potential. Of course all is not as it seems as the lines between simulated fantasy and the real world have blended making it impossible to tell where the illusion ends.