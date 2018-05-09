* × Change Settings

One Man's Madness

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 9 cinemas on Wednesday 23rd May 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Jeff Baynes

Written by:

Jeff Baynes

Produced by:

Jeff Baynes

Starring:

Mike Barson, Mark Bedford, Chrissy Boy Foreman, Suggs McPherson, Chas Smash Smyth and Lee Thompson

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)
Last update was at 07:28 9th May 2018