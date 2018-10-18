* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Favourite

8.3 / 6123 votes

UK Premiere

Thursday 18th October 2018
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 1st January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2019
?
The Favourite poster
Contains very strong language and strong sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 12 cinemas on Wednesday 26th December 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 308 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Yorgos Lanthimos

Written by:

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Produced by:

Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday and Jennifer Semler

Starring:

Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss and Joe Alwyn

Genres:

Biography, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Favourite is a bawdy, acerbic tale of royal intrigue, passion, envy and betrayal in the court of Queen Anne in early 18th century England. At the centre of the story is the Queen herself, whose relationship with her confidante, adviser and clandestine lover Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough is turned upside down by the arrival of the Duchess's younger cousin Abigail. Soon the balance of power shifts between the women as they jockey for influence with the Queen and the court.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Favourite is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Favourite.

The Favourite Cast

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Favourite

Emma Stone

Emma Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

6 November 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zombieland 2The Croods 2The Favourite

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Current WarX-Men: Dark PhoenixThe Favourite

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Favourite

Mark Gatiss

Mark Gatiss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Favourite

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn headshot

Date of Birth:

21 February 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Favourite

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:00 20th December 2018