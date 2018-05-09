* × Change Settings

Blue Orchids

7.6 / 5 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 9th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
new Blue Orchids poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Johan Grimonprez

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Blue Orchids, Grimonprez creates a portrait diptych of two experts situated on opposite ends of the same issue-the global arms trade. The stories of Chris Hedges, the former war correspondent of The New York Times, and Riccardo Privitera, a former arms and equipment dealer of Talisman Europe Ltd (now dissolved), provide an unusual and disturbing context for shocking revelations about the industry of war. While interviewing Privitera and Hedges for Grimonprez's recently released feature length film Shadow World, it became clear that the two men were describing the same anguish but from paradoxical perspectives. One has dedicated his life to unmasking lies and the other has built his life on lies. Making use of both their personal and political histories, Grimonprez gradually reveals the depths of trauma and duplicity, situating the arms trade as a symptom of a profound illness: greed.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:28 9th May 2018