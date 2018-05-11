* × Change Settings

The Kurodians

Unrated

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Friday 11th May 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Nathan Homsup

Written by:

Nathan Homsup

Produced by:

Nathan Homsup

Genres:

Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

Thai

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's time for revenge. The Kurodians will fight for their independence.

Reviews

Recommendations

