The Oslo Diaries

Seret Release Date

Monday 14th May 2018
Directed by:

Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan

Produced by:

Ina Fichman, Mor Loushy, Hilla Medalia, Kristian Mosvold and Daniel Sivan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of Israelis and Palestinians come together in Oslo for an unsanctioned peace talks during the 1990s in order to bring peace to the Middle East.

