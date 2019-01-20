* × Change Settings

If Beale Street Could Talk

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
If Beale Street Could Talk poster
Contains infrequent very strong language and strong sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 6 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Barry Jenkins

Written by:

Barry Jenkins and James Baldwin

Produced by:

Megan Ellison, Dede Gardner, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy and Adele Romanski

Starring:

Ed Skrein, Dave Franco, Pedro Pascal, Diego Luna, Brian Tyree Henry and Regina King

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Baldwin's novel "follows Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover's innocence while carrying their first born child. It's a celebration of love told through the story of a young couple, their families, and their lives."

Reviews

If Beale Street Could Talk Cast

Ed Skrein

Ed Skrein headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle AngelIf Beale Street Could TalkMidway

Dave Franco

Dave Franco headshot

Date of Birth:

12 June 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Beale Street Could Talk

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Woman 1984If Beale Street Could Talk

Diego Luna

Diego Luna headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Beale Street Could Talk

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Beale Street Could TalkThe Woman in the Window

Regina King

Regina King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Beale Street Could Talk

