Baldwin's novel "follows Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover's innocence while carrying their first born child. It's a celebration of love told through the story of a young couple, their families, and their lives."
29 March 1983
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Alita: Battle AngelIf Beale Street Could TalkMidway
12 June 1985
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
If Beale Street Could Talk
2 April 1975
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Wonder Woman 1984If Beale Street Could Talk
29 December 1979
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
If Beale Street Could Talk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
If Beale Street Could TalkThe Woman in the Window
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
If Beale Street Could Talk