Sink

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
Sink poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mark Gillis

Written by:

Mark Gillis

Produced by:

Will Eaves, Maria Federico, David Foxxe, Mark Gillis and Andrew Hunt

Starring:

Martin Herdman, Ian Hogg, Marlene Sidaway, Tracey Wilkinson, Josh Herdman and Mark Gillis

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's never one thing. It's the constant drip.

Reviews

Sink Cast

Martin Herdman

Ian Hogg

Marlene Sidaway

Tracey Wilkinson

Josh Herdman

Mark Gillis

