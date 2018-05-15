* × Change Settings

Citizen Lane

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Thaddeus O'Sullivan

Written by:

Mark O'Halloran

Produced by:

Sheila Ahern, Jane Doolan and James Mitchell

Starring:

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Gemma-Leah Devereux and Derbhle Crotty

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Citizen Lane is a feature documentary set in Dublin in the early years of the 20th century - a time of political ferment and the forging of a new Irish cultural identity. it tells the story of Hugh Lane's hard fought project to establish a public modern art gallery, showing the work of living artists, his untimely death on the Lusitania and his contested Will. It's a story that continues in the here and now, as Citizen Lane plays its part in the long-running, still charged, campaign to recover Lane's Bequest of 39 'Continental' paintings, including masterpieces by Monet, Renoir, Manet and Pissarro, for Ireland. In a narrative inter cut with scripted drama, acted by a distinguished cast including Tom Vaughan Lawlor and Michael Gambon, a series of 'character interviews' with Lane's friends and family develops a story richly illustrated with the paintings now hanging in the gallery founded by Lane, one of the greatest benefactors of the arts in Ireland - and the paintings lost for now to.

Reviews

Citizen Lane Cast

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor headshot

Date of Birth:

1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The CuredCitizen Lane

