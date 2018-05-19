* × Change Settings

Robin Hood Complex

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 23rd May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 23rd May 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Emile Ghessen

Produced by:

Emile Ghessen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Emile Ghessen follows western volunteers as they travel to Iraq and Syria to fight ISIS to find out what motivates them to pick up arms.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:01 19th May 2018