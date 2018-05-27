* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 13th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
new Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie poster
Contains mild fantasy violence and threat. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 26 cinemas on Wednesday 13th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th July 2018.

Directed by:

Hatsuki Tsuji

Written by:

Masahiro Hikokubo, Michael Pecoriello, Kazuki Takahashi and Junki Takegami

Produced by:

Michael Pecoriello

Starring:

Gregory Abbey, Amy Birnbaum, Madeleine Blaustein, Darren Dunstan, Wayne Grayson and Dan Green

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Yugi, a smaller than average high school student, and an easy target for bullies, is given an ancient Egyptian riddle called the "Millennium Puzzle" by his grandfather, a local game shop manager. Yugi pieces the puzzle together and unexpectedly becomes the powerful "Game King." Now when Yugi gets into sticky situations, the "Game King" takes over and protects Yugi and his friends.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie Cast

Gregory Abbey

Gregory Abbey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie

Amy Birnbaum

Amy Birnbaum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie

Madeleine Blaustein

Madeleine Blaustein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie

Darren Dunstan

Darren Dunstan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie

Wayne Grayson

Wayne Grayson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie

Dan Green

Dan Green headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:13 27th May 2018