* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Half the Picture

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Friday 1st June 2018
new Half the Picture poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sundance Film Festival London. Show listing.

Directed by:

Amy Adrion

Produced by:

Amy Adrion and David Harris

Starring:

Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Babbit, Patricia Cardoso, Brenda Chapman, Martha Coolidge, Lena Dunham, Ava DuVernay, Rachel Feldman, Lesli Linka Glatter, Catherine Hardwicke, Chris Hegedus, Miranda July, Karyn Kusama, Kasi Lemmons, Tina Mabry, Jennifer Phang, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Patricia Riggen, Lynn Shelton, Jill Soloway, Penelope Spheeris, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Daisy von Scherler Mayer

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Half the Picture is a documentary about the dismal number of women directors working in Hollywood, using the current EEOC investigation into discriminatory hiring practices as a framework to talk to successful women directors about their career paths, struggles, inspiration and hopes for the future.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Half the Picture.

Half the Picture Cast

Rosanna Arquette

Rosanna Arquette headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Jamie Babbit

Jamie Babbit headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Patricia Cardoso

Patricia Cardoso headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Brenda Chapman

Brenda Chapman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Martha Coolidge

Martha Coolidge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Rachel Feldman

Rachel Feldman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Lesli Linka Glatter

Lesli Linka Glatter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Catherine Hardwicke

Catherine Hardwicke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Chris Hegedus

Chris Hegedus headshot

Date of Birth:

1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Miranda July

Miranda July headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Karyn Kusama

Karyn Kusama headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Kasi Lemmons

Kasi Lemmons headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Tina Mabry

Tina Mabry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Jennifer Phang

Jennifer Phang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Gina Prince-Bythewood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Patricia Riggen

Patricia Riggen headshot

Date of Birth:

2 June 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Lynn Shelton

Lynn Shelton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Jill Soloway

Jill Soloway headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Penelope Spheeris

Penelope Spheeris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Sam Taylor-Johnson

Sam Taylor-Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

4 March 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Daisy von Scherler Mayer

Daisy von Scherler Mayer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Half the Picture

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:18 21st May 2018