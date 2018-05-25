* × Change Settings

Semma

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
?
new Semma poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 30th May 2018.

Directed by:

Valliganth

Written by:

Pandiraj

Produced by:

Pandiraj and Ravichandran

Starring:

G.V. Prakash Kumar, Arthana Binu, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sujatha Sivakumar

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Semma Cast

G.V. Prakash Kumar

G.V. Prakash Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Semma

Arthana Binu

Arthana Binu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SemmaKadai Kutty Singam

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

KaaliSeema RajaSemma

Kovai Sarala

Kovai Sarala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Semma

Mansoor Ali Khan

Mansoor Ali Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Semma

Sujatha Sivakumar

Sujatha Sivakumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Semma

