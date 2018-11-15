* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Anna and the Apocalypse

6.8 / 584 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Anna and the Apocalypse poster
Contains strong violence, gore and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 30th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 17th December 2018.

Directed by:

John McPhail

Written by:

Alan McDonald and Ryan McHenry

Produced by:

Naysun Alae-Carew, Nicholas Crum, Tracy Jarvis, Steven Little and Charlotte Walsh

Starring:

Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins and Marli Siu

Genres:

Comedy, Horror, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. Teaming up with her best friend John, Anna has to fight her way through zombified snowmen, Santas, elves and Christmas shoppers to get across town to the high school, where they'll be safe. But they soon discover that being a teenager is just as difficult as staying alive, even at the end of the world.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Anna and the Apocalypse is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Anna and the Apocalypse.

Anna and the Apocalypse Cast

Ella Hunt

Ella Hunt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anna and the Apocalypse

Malcolm Cumming

Malcolm Cumming headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anna and the Apocalypse

Sarah Swire

Sarah Swire headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anna and the Apocalypse

Christopher Leveaux

Christopher Leveaux headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anna and the Apocalypse

Ben Wiggins

Ben Wiggins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anna and the Apocalypse

Marli Siu

Marli Siu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anna and the Apocalypse

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:45 15th November 2018