Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. poster
Contains images of real killings and dead bodies. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Thursday 20th September 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 19 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Steve Loveridge

Produced by:

Lori Cheatle, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey and Josh Rappaport

Starring:

M.I.A.

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A decade long documentary on one of the most controversial musicians/artists in the world.

Reviews

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. Cast

M.I.A.

M.I.A. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:44 18th September 2018