Nicu lives with his gang of friends in the streets and parks around Bucharest's North Station. Huffing from bags of silver paint, they beg and solicit to survive, building friendships among the growing street community of kids. The local celebrity is Bruce Lee, the self-proclaimed King of Bucharest's Underworld. Painted silver (in the same paint they all inhale), he both deals in the drug, and is the drug. His kingdom is in the underground network of tunnels built by Ceausescu as central heating ducts for the city.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bruce Lee and the Outlaw
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bruce Lee and the Outlaw
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bruce Lee and the Outlaw