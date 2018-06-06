* × Change Settings

Bruce Lee and the Outlaw

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
Directed by:

Joost Vandebrug

Produced by:

Andrea Cornwell and Joachim van Trommel

Starring:

Florin Hora, Anghelescu Costica Nicusor and Raluca Pahomi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nicu lives with his gang of friends in the streets and parks around Bucharest's North Station. Huffing from bags of silver paint, they beg and solicit to survive, building friendships among the growing street community of kids. The local celebrity is Bruce Lee, the self-proclaimed King of Bucharest's Underworld. Painted silver (in the same paint they all inhale), he both deals in the drug, and is the drug. His kingdom is in the underground network of tunnels built by Ceausescu as central heating ducts for the city.

Reviews

Bruce Lee and the Outlaw Cast

Florin Hora

Anghelescu Costica Nicusor

Raluca Pahomi

