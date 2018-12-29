* × Change Settings

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

7.2 / 22 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
Hale County This Morning, This Evening poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 16th January 2019 - view the list.

Directed by:

RaMell Ross

Written by:

Maya Krinsky and RaMell Ross

Starring:

Latrenda 'Boosie' Ash, Quincy Bryant, Daniel Collins and Bert Williams

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Composed of intimate and unencumbered moments of people in a community, this film is constructed in a form that allows the viewer an emotive impression of the Historic South - trumpeting the beauty of life and consequences of the social construction of race, while simultaneously a testament to dreaming.

Reviews

Hale County This Morning, This Evening Cast

Latrenda 'Boosie' Ash

Latrenda 'Boosie' Ash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Quincy Bryant

Quincy Bryant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Daniel Collins

Daniel Collins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Bert Williams

Bert Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Last update was at 08:46 29th December 2018