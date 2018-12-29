Composed of intimate and unencumbered moments of people in a community, this film is constructed in a form that allows the viewer an emotive impression of the Historic South - trumpeting the beauty of life and consequences of the social construction of race, while simultaneously a testament to dreaming.
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
