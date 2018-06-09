* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Flow

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th June 2018
new Flow poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 12th June 2018.

Directed by:

Nicolás Molina

Produced by:

Marcela Santibanez

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Flow is a documentary that explores the territorial and spiritual connection between two geographically opposing rivers, the Ganges in India and Biobio in Chile. The film captures and registers the behavior of the inhabitants along both streams, from the mountain range, as the flow advances until it reaches the coast. Through a formal interweaving, a single piece is assembled, creating a new temporal space: a single river, constructed through the juxtaposition of both. The documentary begins at the mountain range, where we will observe the first humans of these desolate and remote regions. Sadhus of the Himalayas in their morning prayers, heard in the background while a Pehuenche (Chilean native) recollects pine seeds in the Andes. As the flow of the river advances, we will gradually enter the complexity of cities and civilizations along the river shore. Until we reach the coast, the trip comes to an end, floating into the great ocean where all the rivers of the world fuse.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Flow.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:30 9th June 2018