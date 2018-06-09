Movie Synopsis:

Flow is a documentary that explores the territorial and spiritual connection between two geographically opposing rivers, the Ganges in India and Biobio in Chile. The film captures and registers the behavior of the inhabitants along both streams, from the mountain range, as the flow advances until it reaches the coast. Through a formal interweaving, a single piece is assembled, creating a new temporal space: a single river, constructed through the juxtaposition of both. The documentary begins at the mountain range, where we will observe the first humans of these desolate and remote regions. Sadhus of the Himalayas in their morning prayers, heard in the background while a Pehuenche (Chilean native) recollects pine seeds in the Andes. As the flow of the river advances, we will gradually enter the complexity of cities and civilizations along the river shore. Until we reach the coast, the trip comes to an end, floating into the great ocean where all the rivers of the world fuse.