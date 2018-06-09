* × Change Settings

No Greater Law

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th June 2018
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Tom Dumican

Written by:

Tom Dumican and Jesse Lichtenstein

Produced by:

Tom Dumican and Jesse Lichtenstein

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In the rugged American west, a patriarch of a faith healing family fights to protect the right to deny his children medical care while an investigation into child deaths closes in on him and his church.

Last update was at 19:30 9th June 2018