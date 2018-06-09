Movie Synopsis:

At the UN. Climate talks in Paris, two weeks after terrorists attacks created a state of emergency that outlawed all "unofficial" political gatherings, follow seven global grassroots activists as they attempt to unleash the only force that can prevent catastrophic climate change: the will of the people. Not Without Us documents a crucial moment in history, framing the root causes of the global climate crisis and the greatest inequality in the history of mankind, as one and the same. Seen from the perspective of frontline communities, the film interweaves the personal stories and motivations of the activists portrayed, conveying to a broader audience why the call for deeper and far reaching change is not only necessary, but also humane.