Not Without Us

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 10th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 23rd June 2018.

Directed by:

Mark Decena

Written by:

Mark Decena

Produced by:

Liz Decena

Starring:

Nnimmo Bassey, Alix Mazounie, Pat Mooney, Kandi Mossett, Payal Parekh and Max Rademacher

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At the UN. Climate talks in Paris, two weeks after terrorists attacks created a state of emergency that outlawed all "unofficial" political gatherings, follow seven global grassroots activists as they attempt to unleash the only force that can prevent catastrophic climate change: the will of the people. Not Without Us documents a crucial moment in history, framing the root causes of the global climate crisis and the greatest inequality in the history of mankind, as one and the same. Seen from the perspective of frontline communities, the film interweaves the personal stories and motivations of the activists portrayed, conveying to a broader audience why the call for deeper and far reaching change is not only necessary, but also humane.

Reviews

Not Without Us Cast

