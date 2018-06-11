* × Change Settings

The Magic of Groo The Insufferable Groo

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th June 2018
new The Magic of Groo poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Scott Christopherson

Produced by:

Scott Christopherson, Jared Harris, Jared Hess and Eric Robertson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After 20 years and 180 films, DIY eccentric oddball filmmaker Stephen Groo tries to make it big as he attempts to get one of his Hollywood fans, Jack Black, to be in his newest elf/human love story film 'The Unexpected Race'.

Last update was at 07:40 11th June 2018