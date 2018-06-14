* × Change Settings

Judith

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 21st June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
new Judith poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Peace Osigbe

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Judith is a 24-year-old, black British girl living with her family while studying for her first degree at the university. During her 2nd year of university, she lost her parents leaving her and her only sister behind, a trauma that she could hardly recover from. Few months later she lost her only sister to asthma, this led her into a dark place as depression took its turn on her.

Education was no longer a priority neither was love an ideal option for her. Not knowing what life could offer, she struggled to understand who she is and her reason for existing. Judith begins her journey to the reality of a cruel world.

