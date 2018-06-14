* × Change Settings

The Goodiepal Equation

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
new The Goodiepal Equation poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 26th June 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Sami Sänpäkkilä

Written by:

Sami Sänpäkkilä and Eeva Tuomi

Produced by:

Harri Sippola

Starring:

Kristian Vester

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Over the past 20 years, the self-proclaimed techno-warrior Goodiepal from Aarhus has reinvented both himself and his artistic mission countless times. He is an inventor, artist, bicycle maker, speed talker, hacker and composer of radical computer music: Our man Goodie has many talents! So in six years of his life, one can expect a bit of everything - and that's literally what we get. From when he bikes to Estonia on the home-built bike rocket Kommunal Klon Komputer 02 to give a speech, to when he 'moves in' at the National Gallery of Denmark. And from when he (maybe) borrows half a million kroner from the Ukrainian mafia to sell thousands of LPs with 500 DKK in cash in the cover for just 350 DKK per album, to when he is fired for borrowing and 'improving' an expensive supercomputer belonging to the Royal Academy of Music in Aarhus. The avantgarde scene's answer to Gyro Gearloose is always at it, and always on his way to do something new. But Goodiepal is also a loyal friend, and a devoted boyfriend - and on top of that he lives in the shadow of a hereditary disease, which has driven the men in his family to suicide. Meet the man behind the mystery in a film about a singular person.

Reviews

The Goodiepal Equation Cast

Kristian Vester

Kristian Vester headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goodiepal Equation

Recommendations

