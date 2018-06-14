* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dublin Oldschool

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
new Dublin Oldschool poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 29th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th July 2018.

Directed by:

Dave Tynan

Written by:

Emmet Kirwan and Dave Tynan

Produced by:

Michael Donnelly and Dave Leahy

Starring:

Emmet Kirwan, Ian Lloyd Anderson, Seána Kerslake, Sarah Greene, Ciaran Grace and Mark O'Halloran

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Join Jason, a wannabe DJ, on a drug-fuelled trip through the streets of Dublin as he stumbles from one session to another. Somewhere between the DJs, decks, and drug busts he stumbles across a familiar face from the past, his brother Daniel. Daniel, an educated heroin addict, is living on the streets of Dublin. The brothers haven't seen or spoken to each other in years but over a lost weekend they reconnect and reminisce over raves, tunes and their troubled past. Two brothers living very different lives might have more in common than they think.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Dublin Oldschool is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dublin Oldschool.

Dublin Oldschool Cast

Emmet Kirwan

Emmet Kirwan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dublin Oldschool

Ian Lloyd Anderson

Ian Lloyd Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dublin Oldschool

Seána Kerslake

Seána Kerslake headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dublin Oldschool

Sarah Greene

Sarah Greene headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dublin Oldschool

Ciaran Grace

Ciaran Grace headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dublin Oldschool

Mark O'Halloran

Mark O'Halloran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dublin Oldschool

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:14 14th June 2018