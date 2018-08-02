* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero Sgt. Stubby: An Unlikely Hero

7.4 / 427 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero poster
Contains mild violence and threat. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 5th August 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Richard Lanni

Written by:

Richard Lanni and Mike Stokey

Produced by:

Emily Cantrill and Laurent Rodon

Starring:

Helena Bonham Carter, Logan Lerman, Gérard Depardieu, Nicholas Rulon, Jason Ezzell and Christophe Lemoine

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family, History, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

With the war to end all wars looming, a young army "doughboy" Robert Conroy has his life forever changed when a little dog with a stubby tail wanders into camp as the men of the 102nd Infantry Regiment train on the grounds of Yale University. Conroy gives his new friend a name, a family, and a chance to embark on the adventure that would define a century. Despite lacking formal military working dog training, Stubby the dog and his human companions find themselves in the trenches of France and on the path to history. French Infantryman Gaston Baptiste befriends the duo and accompanies them along their epic journey through harsh conditions and incredible acts of courage. For his valorous actions, Stubby is recognized as the first canine ever promoted to the rank of Sergeant in US. Army history.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero Cast

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MauriceSgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman headshot

Date of Birth:

19 January 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Gérard Depardieu

Gérard Depardieu headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Nicholas Rulon

Nicholas Rulon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Jason Ezzell

Jason Ezzell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Christophe Lemoine

Christophe Lemoine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Bad Fox and Other TalesSgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:25 2nd August 2018