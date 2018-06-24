* × Change Settings

Betty: They Say I'm Different

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
Betty: They Say I'm Different
Contains infrequent moderate bad language and drug references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Philip Cox

Written by:

Philip Cox

Produced by:

Laurent Mini, Damon Smith and Giovanna Stopponi

Starring:

Desmond Nakano

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Funk Queen Betty Davis changed the landscape for female artists in America. She "was the first..." as former husband Miles Davis said. "Madonna before Madonna, Prince before Prince". An aspiring songwriter from a small steel town, Betty arrived on the 70's scene to break boundaries for women with her daring personality, iconic fashion and outrageous funk music. She befriended Jimi Hendrix and Sly Stone, wrote songs for the Chambers Brothers and the Commodores, and married Miles - startlingly turning him from jazz to funk on the album she named "Bitches Brew". She then, despite being banned and boycotted, went on to become the first black woman to perform, write and manage herself. Betty was a feminist pioneer, inspiring and intimidating in a manner like no woman before. Then suddenly - she just vanished. Betty Mabry Davis is a global icon whose mysterious life story has until now, never been told. Creatively blending documentary, animation and nonfiction techniques, this movie traces.

Reviews

Betty: They Say I'm Different Cast

Desmond Nakano

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Betty: They Say I'm Different

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:19 24th June 2018