Nobody's Fool

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Nobody's Fool poster
Contains strong language, sex references, sex and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tyler Perry

Written by:

Tyler Perry

Produced by:

Tyler Perry and Will Areu

Starring:

Missi Pyle, Tiffany Haddish, Courtney Henggeler, Whoopi Goldberg, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick and Chris Rock

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A woman who gets released from prison and reunites with her sister, who discovers she is in an online relationship with a man that may be "catfishing" her.

Reviews

Nobody's Fool Cast

Missi Pyle

Missi Pyle headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nobody's Fool

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Courtney Henggeler

Courtney Henggeler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nobody's Fool

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nobody's Fool

Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sorry to Bother You

Chris Rock

Chris Rock headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nobody's Fool

Recommendations

