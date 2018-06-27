* × Change Settings

Papworth: A Moving Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 5th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
Directed by:

Kip Loades

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2018, Royal Papworth Hospital is celebrating its centenary year as well as preparing for a historic move to a new hospital on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus. To mark 100 years of this extraordinary institution, this film tells the fascinating story of how the hospital grew from a tuberculosis 'colony' to a leading heart and lung hospital, which now performs more heart and lung transplants than any other hospital in the UK. Blending archive footage with contemporary interviews with staff, patients and supporters, Papworth: A Moving Story offers a unique insight into this pioneering hospital as it says goodbye to its current site and looks towards the future. The film was made possible following a generous grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Reviews

