Le bonheur

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
Le bonheur poster
Contains sexualised nudity. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Agnès Varda

Written by:

Agnès Varda

Produced by:

Mag Bodard

Starring:

Jean-Claude Drouot, Claire Drouot, Olivier Drouot, Sandrine Drouot, Marie-France Boyer and Marcelle Faure-Bertin

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Francois is a young carpenter married with Therese. They have two little children. All goes well, life is beautiful, the sun shines and the birds sing. One day, Francois meets Emilie, they fall in love and become lovers. He still loves his wife and wants to share his new greater happiness with her.

Reviews

Le bonheur Cast

Last update was at 09:34 15th July 2018