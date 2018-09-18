* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Little Stranger

5.9 / 566 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
The Little Stranger poster
Contains moderate threat, bloody images and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 152 cinemas on Friday 21st September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 1st November 2018.

Directed by:

Lenny Abrahamson

Written by:

Lucinda Coxon and Sarah Waters

Produced by:

Andrea Calderwood, Gail Egan, Ed Guiney and Anita Overland

Starring:

Ruth Wilson, Domhnall Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling, Will Poulter, Camilla Arfwedson and Darren Kent

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Little Stranger tells the story of Dr. Faraday, the son of a housemaid, who has built a life of quiet respectability as a country doctor. During the long hot summer of 1948, he is called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked. The Hall has been home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries. But it is now in decline and its inhabitants - mother, son and daughter - are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life. When he takes on his new patient, Faraday has no idea how closely, and how disturbingly, the family's story is about to become entwined with his own.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Little Stranger is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Little Stranger.

The Little Stranger Cast

Ruth Wilson

Ruth Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Stranger

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Stranger

Charlotte Rampling

Charlotte Rampling headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Stranger

Will Poulter

Will Poulter headshot

Date of Birth:

28 January 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Stranger

Camilla Arfwedson

Camilla Arfwedson headshot

Date of Birth:

1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Stranger

Darren Kent

Darren Kent headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Stranger

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:44 18th September 2018