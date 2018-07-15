* × Change Settings

The Beaches Of Agnes Les plages d'Agnès

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
Contains strong sexualised nudity. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Agnès Varda

Written by:

Agnès Varda

Produced by:

Agnès Varda

Starring:

Agnès Varda, André Lubrano, Blaise Fournier, Vincent Fournier, Andrée Vilar and Stéphane Vilar

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At nearly 80, Agnès Varda explores her memory - growing up in Belgium, living in Sète, Paris, and Noirmoutier, discovering photography, making a film, being part of the New Wave, raising children with Jacques Demy, losing him, and growing old. She explores her memory using photographs, film clips, home movies, contemporary interviews, and set pieces she designs to capture a feeling, a time, or a frame. Shining through each scene are her impish charm, inventiveness, and natural empathy. How do people grow old, how does loss stay with them, can they remain creative, and what do they remember? Memory, she says, is like a swarm of confused flies. She envisions hers for us.

Reviews

The Beaches Of Agnes Cast

Agnès Varda

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Faces PlacesThe Gleaners and IThe Beaches Of Agnes

André Lubrano

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beaches Of Agnes

Blaise Fournier

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beaches Of Agnes

Vincent Fournier

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beaches Of Agnes

Andrée Vilar

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beaches Of Agnes

Stéphane Vilar

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beaches Of Agnes

