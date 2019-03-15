* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Missing Link

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
Missing Link poster
Contains mild violence, threat and language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Missing Link is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Chris Butler

Written by:

Chris Butler

Produced by:

Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Starring:

Zoe Saldana, Hugh Jackman, Timothy Olyphant, Emma Thompson, Zach Galifianakis, Stephen Fry, Amrita Acharia, David Walliams and Matt Lucas

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The charismatic Sir Lionel Frost considers himself to be the world's foremost investigator of myths and monsters. The trouble is none of his small-minded high-society peers seems to recognize this. Sir Lionel's last chance for acceptance by the adventuring elite rests on traveling to America's Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature. A living remnant of Man's primitive ancestry.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Missing Link is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Missing Link.

Missing Link Cast

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana headshot

Date of Birth:

19 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2Missing Link

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman headshot

Date of Birth:

12 October 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing LinkLarrikins

Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time In HollywoodMissing Link

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voyage of Doctor DolittleMen in Black: InternationalMissing LinkLast Christmas

Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing Link

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing Link

Amrita Acharia

Amrita Acharia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Welcome to CuriosityMissing Link

David Walliams

David Walliams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing Link

Matt Lucas

Matt Lucas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Queen's CorgiMissing Link

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:06 15th March 2019