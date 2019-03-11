* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
Us poster
Contains strong language, violence and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 54 cinemas on Friday 22nd March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 27th April 2019.

Official Site:

www.usmovie.com

Directed by:

Jordan Peele

Written by:

Jordan Peele

Produced by:

Jason Blum, Ian Cooper, Sean McKittrick and Jordan Peele

Starring:

Elisabeth Moss, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, Anna Diop and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In order to get away from their busy lives, the Wilson family takes a vacation to Santa Cruz, California with the plan of spending time with their friends, the Tyler family. On a day at the beach, their young son Jason almost wanders off, causing his mother Adelaide to become protective of her family. That night, four mysterious people break into Adelaide's childhood home where they're staying. The family is shocked to find out that the intruders look like and talk like them, only with grotesque appearances.

Us Cast

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Us

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: Episode IXUs

Winston Duke

Winston Duke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Us

Tim Heidecker

Tim Heidecker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Us

Anna Diop

Anna Diop headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Us

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Us

