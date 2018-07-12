* × Change Settings

Naila and the Uprising

DocHouse Release Date

Thursday 12th July 2018
Directed by:

Julia Bacha

Produced by:

Ronit Avni, Jessica Devaney, Jen Marlowe, Anya Rous, Rula Salameh and Rebekah Wingert

Starring:

Naila Ayesh, Zahira Kamal, Naima Al-Sheikh, Azza Al-Khafarneh and Roni Ben Efrat

Genres:

Animation, Documentary, History

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a nation-wide uprising breaks out in 1987, a woman in Gaza must make a choice between love, family, and freedom. Undaunted, she embraces all three, joining a clandestine network of women in a movement that forces the world to recognize the Palestinian right to self-determination for the first time. Naila and the Uprising chronicles the remarkable journey of Naila Ayesh whose story weaves through the most vibrant, nonviolent mobilization in Palestinian history - the First Intifada in the late 1980s.

Naila and the Uprising Cast

