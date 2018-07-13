* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

One or Two Questions Unas Preguntas

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
?
new One or Two Questions poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when One or Two Questions is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Kristina Konrad

Written by:

Kristina Konrad

Produced by:

Kristina Konrad

Starring:

María Barhoum and Graciela Salsamendi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

3 hours 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What does peace mean to you? And justice? Following 12 years of military rule (1973-1985) and the accompanying silence, it couldn't be taken for granted that people in Uruguay at the end of the 1980s would discuss such questions in such lively fashion in public. Two women take to public spaces across the country a U-matic camera and ask these questions of countless passers-by. The reason is a controversial amnesty law passed in 1986 that grants impunity for human rights violations and crimes committed by the police and the military under the dictatorship. Enthusiastically conducted conversations on the street are at the heart of this stirring film, which documents the mobilisation of civil society from collecting signatures for a referendum to the day of the actual vote. TV ads and campaign spots from the time supplement the smartly edited video footage, which has never been used previously. One can hear a plurality of opinions, experience a society in upheaval and recognise the importance of the public sphere as a stage for political debate. An example of democracy in action, of the kind that once again needs defending in many places in the world today.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when One or Two Questions is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on One or Two Questions.

One or Two Questions Cast

María Barhoum

María Barhoum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One or Two Questions

Graciela Salsamendi

Graciela Salsamendi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One or Two Questions

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:07 13th July 2018